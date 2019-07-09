Watch The Trailer For The Inspirational True Story Of ‘Brian Banks’ [VIDEO]

Featurette For ‘Brian Banks’ Starring Aldis Hodge

The inspirational true story of Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge), an All-American high school football star committed to USC who finds his life upended when he is wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Despite lack of evidence, Banks is railroaded through a broken justice system and sentenced to a decade of prison and probation. Years later, with the support of Justin Brooks (Greg Kinnear) and the California Innocence Project, Banks fights to reclaim his life and fulfill his dreams of playing in the NFL. Bleecker Street will release the film in theaters on August 9th.

