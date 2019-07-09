Tear Ducts Can’t Handle It: Adrienne Bailon Talks Making A Man Shed Happy Tears After Sex [Video]

Adrienne Talks Sexing The Tears Out Of A Man

Woooo! Things got HOT on The Real Daytime this week.

The ladies were talking about making GOOD loving, and opening up to their partners. Some of the gals even admitted to getting misty-eyed after a session with their sweeties. The when Adrienne Bailon kicked the conversation up a notch.

Jeannie Mai asked the ladies about their most intimate sex moments. Adrienne interjected, “anyone ever cried after [sex]?” Tamera Mowry looked confused, “well, wait...the guy cries?” Adrienne answered, “yea, the guy cries after. They’re just overwhelmed with how much they love you or how bomb you were…they’re just like ‘that was amazing’?

Can anyone else relate to Adrienne here? Hit play.