Get Well Soon: August Alsina Reveals He’s Been Hospitalized After Losing The Ability To Walk
We’re extending prayers August Alsina’s way.
The R&B crooner is telling fans that he couldn’t make the ESSENCE festival because he’s been hospitalized for complications surrounding his autoimmune disease that’s apparently “raging.” Things are so bad apparently that he’s unable to walk.
“Hi guys,” says August in the clip. “As you can probably tell I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch. I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital.”
“We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body,” he adds. “It’s like my immune system went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come back and we can get together and it can do what it do, man.”
Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex. 👁⚡️🙏🏽
August hasn’t given many details in his condition but he told fans in the past that he suffers from a hereditary autoimmune disease that attacks his liver. August previously talked about his condition with his friend Jada Pinkett Smith in a video titled “Explaining My Deadly Disease.”
“Reality is I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f–king cancer patient, because I’m not,” said August.
Best wishes to August Alsina, get well soon.
