New Video: Mereba Feat. J.I.D. “Sandstorm” [VIDEO]

Mereba Releases “Sandstorm Video”

We love “Sandstorm” by Mereba and are excited to post the powerful visual for her latest single “Sandstorm.” The piece paints a cohesive picture of love and love lost as Mereba and Dreamville artist, J.I.D, conjure up an understated chemistry. Directed by Dawit N.M. and produced by COUSCOUS, the visual for “Sandstorm” pairs breathtaking shots with Mereba’s poetry and lyrics making for an intense experience worthy of multiple viewings.

Mereba has worked with Dawit N.M. on a number of videos, including “Planet U” and the visual EP for her stellar debut album, The Jungle is the Only Way Out. The 13-track project was released earlier this year and each song produced/co-produced by Mereba, with the exception of the 9th Wonder produced, “Black Truck.”

“In this video we wanted to play with the idea of reflection. Both literally with the use of glass/mirrors to tell the story of time passing, and metaphorically too as me and J.I.D “reflect” on relationships that ended,” says Mereba.

Mereba’s duet with J.I.D marks yet another Dreamville collaboration, as Mereba recently joined J.I.D during the North American leg of his Catch Me if You Can tour. She was then tapped for Dreamville’s highly anticipated Revenge of the Dreamers III album and can be heard on the track “PTSD” alongside Omen, Deante Hitchock & St. Beauty. Mereba has continued to impress fans and critics, proving herself as a multifaceted artist whose talents include singing, rapping, songwriting, production and instrumentation. HYPEBEAST notably described the rising star as “a powerful R&B artist with songwriting ability beyond her years.”

Mereba’s ‘The Jungle Is The Only Way Out’ Album is available HERE