Uninterrupted: Wale & Nick Young Recount Their First Times Facing Discrimination As Black Men [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Wale & Nick Young Remember Their First Time Facing Discrimination
What Is Black freedom? Wale, Nick Young & Jeff Johnson discuss the struggles of being a Black man facing discrimination in America.
Peep the video down below to check out the entire discussion and see what these two had to say about their individual experiences in today’s society.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.