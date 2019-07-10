Pure Comedy: Jackie Aina Gives Us A Makeup Tutorial For The Iconic Jasmine Masters “And I Oop!” Meme [Video]

Jackie Aina Demonstrates How To Achieve Iconic Meme Status

In a world where most beauty gurus are showing their followers how to do the same smokey eye every other week, our girl Jackie Aina always comes through with the creativity.

You already know Jasmine Masters and her absolutely iconic “AND I OOP” meme, and beyond that, you’ve probably seen Jackie’s recreation of it all over Twitter. Now, the latter is giving up all the goods on how to create a look straight from the meme.

Peep Ms. Aina’s video down below to see the hilarity in all its glory.