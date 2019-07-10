Pride Rock Pordy: Coolest Moments From “The Lion King” World Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Disney’s “Lion King” World Premiere Shatters Twitter

Disney was back at it AGAIN with the world-stopping shenanigans. This time, taking over LA with its star-studded world premiere of “The Lion King” that attracted all your faves including Queen Bey who dripped baby hair deliciousness on Hollywood’s biggest (and Blackest) night of 2019 (so far).

Peep the coolest moments from “The Lion King” premiere on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.