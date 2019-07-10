Pride Rock Pordy: Coolest Moments From “The Lion King” World Premiere

If you can’t keep secrets like Beyoncé’s friends, then we can’t be friends. https://t.co/c2CzLYPEGF — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 10, 2019

Disney’s “Lion King” World Premiere Shatters Twitter

Disney was back at it AGAIN with the world-stopping shenanigans. This time, taking over LA with its star-studded world premiere of “The Lion King” that attracted all your faves including Queen Bey who dripped baby hair deliciousness on Hollywood’s biggest (and Blackest) night of 2019 (so far).

Halle living her best life at the Lion King premiere while people are tweeting bad about her from their couch pic.twitter.com/ZsJbVkhaa5 — Dan Cap thee Stallion (@therealdancap) July 10, 2019

