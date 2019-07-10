Pride Rock Pordy: Coolest Moments From “The Lion King” World Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Disney’s “Lion King” World Premiere Shatters Twitter
Disney was back at it AGAIN with the world-stopping shenanigans. This time, taking over LA with its star-studded world premiere of “The Lion King” that attracted all your faves including Queen Bey who dripped baby hair deliciousness on Hollywood’s biggest (and Blackest) night of 2019 (so far).
Peep the coolest moments from “The Lion King” premiere on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.