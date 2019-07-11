Simba, Can You Handle This? Destiny’s Bedazzled Chirren Reunited At “The Lion King” Premiere & Melted Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Destiny’s Child Reunited At “Lion King” Premiere & Melted Twitter
We love when Beyoncé, Kelly & Michelle step out in their flashiest of fashions like they did at “The Lion King” world premiere that snatched all kinds of manes (including ours) while fueling rumors of a new Destiny’s Child song on the highly anticipated soundtrack.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the latest Destiny’s Child reunion on the flip.
