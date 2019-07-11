Simba, Can You Handle This? Destiny’s Bedazzled Chirren Reunited At “The Lion King” Premiere & Melted Twitter

Beyonce, Michelle, and Kelly. Destiny's Child did not come to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/bD8EqdpjbK — Blerd Talk 👨🏿‍🏫 (@AntravisBisou) July 10, 2019

Destiny’s Child Reunited At “Lion King” Premiere & Melted Twitter

We love when Beyoncé, Kelly & Michelle step out in their flashiest of fashions like they did at “The Lion King” world premiere that snatched all kinds of manes (including ours) while fueling rumors of a new Destiny’s Child song on the highly anticipated soundtrack.

This screenshot from the Destiny's Child group chat reveals why Kelly's look on the red carpet of The lion king premiere didn't match Beyoncé's as well as Tenitra's. pic.twitter.com/2s5HnIYmQN — Random J (@_RandomJ_) July 10, 2019

