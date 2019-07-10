For The Comic Book Nerds: Marvel Is Auctioning Off Over 800 Props From Their Cancelled Netflix Shows

You Can Now Buy Some Props From Your Favorite Marvel Netflix Show

A lot of fans were disappointed by the cancellations of numerous Marvel TV shows within the past year or so, but luckily for those same people, this is actually good news for memorabilia collectors.

Marvel and Prop Store have teamed up to auction off over 850 authentic props from the cancelled Netflix shows, which includes items from Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The auction includes costumes, set decorations, and props from Marvel’s recently nixed Netflix lineup, according to reports from The New York Post.

One of the most expensive items in the catalog is the first iteration of Matt Murdock’s Daredevil costume, which starts at $10,000 and is estimated to bring in a smooth $30,000-$50,000. Beyond that, the tank where Luke Cage was experimented on starts at $6,000 with estimates a sale between $12,000 and $15,000.

But if you’re not looking to drop thousands of dollars on these props, there are plenty of more affordable items including Murdock’s cassette recorder starting at $150 and Elektra Natchios’ robe at $250.

While online bidding for these items has already started, prospective buyers can also register for absentee bidding or bid over the phone during the live television auction on August 12-13.