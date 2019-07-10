American Airlines Apologizes After Copiously Curved Black Doctor Is Forced To Cover Up On Flight

American Airlines Apologizes For Making Dr. Tisha Rowe Cover Up

We ALL know what really happened here, right?

A black doctor from Texas recently got an apology from a major airline after she was humiliated for her outfit. Doctor Tisha Rowe who practices family medicine in Houston was on board of an American Airlines flight to Kingston, Jamaica with her 8-year-old son when she was asked by a flight attendant to deplane “for a talk.”

Rowe says that during the “talk” the attendant asked her to cover herself up before she was allowed to fly. Ultimately an embarrassed Dr. Tisha who was wearing a sleeveless romper complied and wrapped herself in a blanket.

“I felt powerless,” Rowe told Buzzfeed News about the incident. “There was nothing I could do in that moment other than give up my money and my seat to defend my position that I was completely appropriate.” “To me, there was never an ounce of empathy, an ounce of apology, any attempt to maintain my dignity throughout the situation,” she said.

She also added that she believes racial discrimination took place, which is clearly the case.

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies pic.twitter.com/AYQNNriLcq — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) July 1, 2019

She’s since hired a lawyer whose spoken out on her behalf.

“Of course… Dr. Rowe, like the rest of the passengers, was flying from Kingston, Jamaica, to Miami, Florida, in June,” her attorney, Geoffrey Berg, told BuzzFeed News. “If American Airlines wanted passengers from Jamaica to Florida in June to wear snowsuits, that’s something they ought to put in their contract.” He added that he and Rowe are “going to give them an opportunity to make it right.”

American Airlines apologized for the incident and released this statement:

“We were concerned about Dr. Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred. We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.”

What do YOU think American Airlines should do to make things right with Dr. Rowe???