So Sad: China McClain Breaks Down Over The Death Of “Descendants” Costar & Best Friend Cameron Boyce [Video]

China McClain Remembers Cameron Boyce, “He Was My Bestfriend”

20-year-old China McClain is mourning the loss of her “Descendants” castmate and close friend Cameron Boyce. Unfortunately, Cameron passed away on Saturday after suffering a seizure in his sleep. He was only 20-years-old.

McClain took to social media to share a special memory she had with Cameron and she shed lots of tears.

“This is actually his hat, guys. He left it in my room when I was filming. We were doing Descendants 2. We were hanging out with a couple of our friends, one of them being a friend that we’ve known as long as we’ve known each other, you know. And he left it in there because we went to Cameron’s room after had gone out to eat earlier. I never gave it back, and I am so happy I didn’t,” she continued over tears. “It feels like God left it for me. He knew that it was gonna mean so much more than just being Cam’s hat that I just forgot to give back to him, you know what I’m saying? Cam’s not gone. He’s not just gone. He is okay.”

So sad. R.I.P.