Dreamlover: Mariah Carey Claims Only Five Men Have Smashed Her 8-Octave Cakes To ‘Always Be My Baby’ Bits

Mariah Carey Speaks On Her Sex Life, Music And Longevity In “Cosmopolitan”

Mariah Carey is Cosmopolitan’s latest cover girl and she’s speaking quite candidly about all things Mimi.

Inside, she’s dishing on her music and longevity with writer Jessica Herndon and at one point she even addresses that infamous 2016 New Year’s Eve mishap where her earpiece malfunctioned and she refused to sing along to the backtrack.

According to Mimi, it’s really wasn’t that big of a deal and her real fans (her lambs) get that.

“If people think that’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, then first of all, they haven’t studied my career well enough,” she says. “After what I’ve been through, who really gives a shit if my monitor broke, fell off, came out of my ears because the stupid robe was too loose? These things happen and it’s over. My true fans stick with me, and the rest of the people will get over it.”

The interview got especially interesting however when Mariah was asked about her love life, her alleged affinity for younger men (like Bryan Tanaka), in particular. According to Mariah, she’s actually “a bit of a prude” and her number of sexual partners is LOW—-five fingers low to be exact.

“I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack,” Carey, 49, said. “I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field,” she added.

FIVE?! Wow.

Mariah was married to Nick Cannon and Tommy Mottola. She was also engaged to billionaire James Packer but insisted that they weren’t intimate and slept in separate beds. She’s now still dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. The couple’s been together since at least 2017.

What do you think about “Dreamlover” Mariah’s low number???

The August Cosmopolitan issue drops on July 16.