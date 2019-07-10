“Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” Exclusive: Bow Wow Has A Revelation “I’m A Playboy, I LOVE Women!” [VIDEO]

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party

Bow Wow Doesn’t Want To Be In A Relationship

A brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” airs Thursday and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the ep featuring Bow Wow talking about his playboy status with Deb Antney and Da Brat. Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Breaking news regarding R. Kelly’s child support battle explodes into chaos. Deb and Brat clash over Drea Kelly. Ayana raises suspicions about Brandon firefighting; Bow and Brandon face off. ReeMarkable’s performance backfires.

GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA – “R. KELLY CHAOS” – Airs Thursday, July 11th at 9/8C

