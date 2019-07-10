Twirl Time! Kenya Moore’s Officially #RHOA Reclaimed Her Peach

Don’t tell NeNe…

Kenya Moore Returning To RHOA For Season 12

It’s time to twirl for Kenya Moore fans. After months of speculation, #RHOA insiders are confirming that she’s back for season 12 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“It’s going to be a great season,” an insider told PEOPLE Magazine. Another source adds; “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

As previously reported by B. Scott, Kenya will reportedly fulfill a FULL housewife role on the season and show off her husband and “miracle baby” Brooklyn Daly.

So far NeNe, Kandi, and Cynthia have publicly stated that they’re returning. Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Eva Marcille have all also been spotted filming. Yovanna, a friend of NeNe Leakes who called herself “that b*** from Clark Atlanta” is also filming and will reportedly try to mend things between NeNe and Cynthia.

Rumors are also swirling that Kenya’s full-time status has caused Shamari Devoe to be demoted.

Will YOU be watching RHOA season 12???