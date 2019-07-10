Twirl Time! Kenya Moore’s Officially #RHOA Reclaimed Her Peach

- By Bossip Staff

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Don’t tell NeNe…

Kenya Moore Returning To RHOA For Season 12

It’s time to twirl for Kenya Moore fans. After months of speculation, #RHOA insiders are confirming that she’s back for season 12 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“It’s going to be a great season,” an insider told PEOPLE Magazine.

Another source adds; “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

As previously reported by B. Scott, Kenya will reportedly fulfill a FULL housewife role on the season and show off her husband and “miracle baby” Brooklyn Daly.

View this post on Instagram

Forever kind of love 💕 @thebrooklyndaly

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

So far NeNe, Kandi, and Cynthia have publicly stated that they’re returning. Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Eva Marcille have all also been spotted filming. Yovanna, a friend of NeNe Leakes who called herself “that b*** from Clark Atlanta” is also filming and will reportedly try to mend things between NeNe and Cynthia.

Rumors are also swirling that Kenya’s full-time status has caused Shamari Devoe to be demoted.

Will YOU be watching RHOA season 12???

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, Instagram, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.