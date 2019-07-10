Court Footage: Kevin Hunter Smirks To Worried Judge While Wendy Williams’ Son Keeps It Stoic Before Case Is Dismissed [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kevin Hunter And Kevin Hunter Jr. Court Video Surfaces
Footage from when Wendy Williams’ ex-husband and her son Little Kev appeared in court has surfaced, courtesy of TMZ. As we reported yesterday, the assault case from their parking lot scuffle was dismissed. But before that, the judge grilled Kevin Sr. to ensure there wouldn’t be a repeat of the incident.
Hit play to see it.
