ICYMI: Future’s Freebandz Label Releases “FBG Independence Day” Unreleased Heat

Future Reveals Label Talent On

Future’s label Freebandz released a new mixtape FBG INDEPENDENCE DAY UNRELEASED HEAT on the 4th of July. The mixtape is an introduction to new Freebandz voices R&B singer T:ME and Memphis rapper Herion Young and features music from Freebandz veterans Casino, Guap Tarantino, Lil Wookie, and Doe Boy.

With the support of Grammy winning artist and label head Future the Freebandz label is building momentum with recent single releases from DoeBoy “Walk Down” and “Cash App”; Casino ” Low Key”; Guap Tarantino ” Block Boy” and “Casual”; Herion Young “DWDC” and Lil Wookie “Poppin.”

The mixtape of unreleased music has fans anxiously waiting for more music and individual projects from each artist.

The project originally went live on July 4th on MyMixtapez and on Audiomack

