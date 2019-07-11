Secure The Bag? Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Announces “Douglass Plan” Aimed At Uplifting African-Americans

Pete Buttigieg Rolls Out “Douglass Plan” To Address African-American Concerns

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been lambasted in the mainstream media recently for literally polling at ZERO among African-Americans in his quest to become the 46th President of the United States.

As a Democrat, there is no winning a Presidential election without the Black vote.

In order to rectify this problem, the mayor has rolled out what he calls “The Douglass Plan” which aims to give federal support and “intentionally dismantle racist structures and systems” that negatively affect Black folks according to ABCNews.

“The Douglass Plan will help heal our deep racial divides with bold policies that match the scale of the crises we face today,” Buttigieg said in the release. “We have lived in the shadow of systemic racism for too long. We’ve seen a rise in white nationalism, an economic gap between Black and white workers that grows instead of shrinks, and worse health outcomes for Black Americans, particularly new mothers, that should make us all wonder how the richest country on earth can allow this to happen under our noses.”

Buttigieg’s plan addresses healthcare with the “National Health Equity Strategy” which will address racial bias in the medical field. With regards to education, the mayor wants to use federal funds to raise teacher pay, give support to low-income students, and diversify the pool of teachers. On the college level, the mayor wants to dedicate $25 billion to HBCU’s.

In regards to the wealth gap, Buttigieg wants to dedicate 25% of all federal contracts to small business owners in underserved communities. The Walker-Lewis Initiative plans to triple the number of minority entrepreneurs to create 3 million new minority jobs.

Additionally, Mayor Pete wants to address the heinous Republican voter suppression efforts but implementing the 21st Century Voting Rights Act that includes restoring the voting rights of previously incarcerated people immediately.

On the criminal justice front, Buttigieg wants to decrease the amount of imprisoned people on the state and federal level by eliminating arrests for things like drug possession and failure to pay legal fees. He also would like to retroactively reduce the sentences of drug offenders.

We know this is a lot to take in and we suggest you do some research for yourself. What are your thoughts of Mayor Pete’s plan thus far?