Tell. Us. EVERYTHING: Lena Waithe Dishes On Her Late Night Kiss With Halle Berry [Video]

Lena Waithe Speaks On Her Now-Famous Kiss With Halle Berry

A couple months ago, Lena Waithe took over for Jimmy Kimmel as one of the temporary hosts for his popular late night show. While she was on the job, one of the guests on the show, Halle Berry, decided to plant a kiss on the host–which, of course, sparked a lot of people talking and also being jealous of Waithe for such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Fast forward to the present day, Lena is here to break down what actually happened on that fateful night during her Genius Talk with Jemele Hill. Check out what she had to say about the experience below: