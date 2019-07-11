What That Mouf Taste Like? Tiffany Haddish Puts A Lil Sugar On Meghan Trainor’s Brother On Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish Kisses Meghan Trainor’s Brother
Tiffany Haddish is having herself a Hot Girl Summer.
The comedienne recently appeared on Snoop & Martha Potluck Party Challenge with Meghan Trainor and things got a lil’ hot and heavy on the swirly side of things…
Press play to see how it all played out.
Hey, now…lol.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.