Throw It Back: Drake Announces The Stacked OVO Fest Lineup Featuring B2K, Mario, Lloyd, & More

Drake Drops The Lineup For His 9th Annual OVO Fest

After months of anticipation, Drake finally revealed who is going to be performing at the 2019 edition of OVO Fest.

B2K, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Mario, Pretty Ricky, and Bobby V will all be in the building on August 4 ready to hit Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Drake himself is currently the only act scheduled for August 5, but given the 8 year history of OVO Fest, it would be pretty surprising if the rapper didn’t bring out a few special guests for his set.

In addition to the music festival, OVO Summit will take place August 1-2, while OVO Bounce goes down July 29 to August 2.

Despite taking a break from his festival in 2018, Drake teased the event’s comeback during one of his many Toronto Raptors celebrations in June. While speaking to attendees of the event, Drizzy invited the whole team to participate in the fest this summer.

“I hope that all these guys will join me this year because we’re bringing OVO Fest back, so I hope we can go crazy,” he said at the time, confirming those rumors that the fest would be returning after its yearlong hiatus.

Tickets for OVO Fest are set to go on sale this Friday, July 12.