Cookout Cancelled: Popular Brand Of Hamburger And Hotdog Buns Recalled For Choking Hazard

Hamburger And Hot Dog Buns Recalled

Be very careful if you bought a batch of hamburger and hot dog buns for a cookout as a popular brand been recalled. CBS News reports that Flowers Food, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery goods in U.S., is recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and dinner rolls sold by Walmart, Aldi, Publix and Piggly Wiggly because they may contain pieces of hard plastic that pose a choking hazard.

Consumers are being urged to return the products to retailers or throw them away. Flowers Food discovered pieces of hard plastic in production equipment and report that the products were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

According to CBS, the recall involves the following products, including the UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products:



7-Eleven 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 52548006600; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Bravo 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 33755858688; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

CBC Nathans 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250093668; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Clover Valley 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 70210007595; best by July 18 and 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Clover Valley 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 70210007601; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Family Style 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250024730; best by July 18 and 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Family Style 8-count 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 70210012971; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Flowers 12-count bratwurst buns: UPC code: 71301067764; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Flowers 8-count 100% whole wheat hamburger buns; UPC code: none; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Flowers BBQ bread; UPC code: 72250040792; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.

Flowers enriched rolls; UPC code: 70210006864; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.

Flowers restaurant 12-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 70210006406; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Flowers restaurant 12-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 70210006499; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Flowers restaurant 12-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 70210009643; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Food Depot 8-count hamburger buns: UPC code: 72250024402; best by July 19, 2019, lot number 180.

Food Depot 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 72250024396; best by July 19, 2019, lot number 180.

Great Value 100% whole wheat hamburger buns; UPC code: 78742008004; best by July 18, 2019, lot number 111.

Great Value 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 78742223759; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Great Value 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 78742097282; best by July 19, 2019, lot numbers 111, 180.

Grissom’s Mill 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 51933267404; best by July 18, 2019, lot number 111.

Hitchcock’s 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 70210103372; best by July 18, 2019, lot number 111.

Home Pride 16-count hamburger buns: UPC code: 722500006583; best by July 18, 2019, lot number 111.

Ideal 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250025072; best by July 19, 2019; lot number 180.

Ideal 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 72250024631; best by July 19, 2019; lot number 180.

IGA 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 41270025485; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

IGA 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 41270042444; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Ingles BBQ bread; UPC code: 86854015438; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.

Laura Lynn 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 86854007808; best by July 19, 2019; lot number 180.

Laura Lynn 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 86854007846; best by July 19, 2019; lot number 180.

Laura Lynn dinner rolls; UPC code: 86854066690; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.

L’Oven Fresh 8-count Kaiser buns; UPC code: 41498117221; best by July 17, 2019; lot number 111.

Market Pantry 8-count hamburger buns: UPC Code: 85239031636; best by July 18 and 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Market Pantry 8-count hot dog buns: UPC Code: 85239701331; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Members Mark 8-count hamburger buns 3-pack; UPC code: 93968013936; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Natural Grain 12-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 73105920597; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Natural Grain 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 73105920580; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Nature’s Own 8-count 100% whole wheat hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250003988; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Nature’s Own 8-count butter hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250023139; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Oven Fresh 8-count hamburger buns: UPC code: 72250024716; best by July 18 and 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Oven Fresh 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 72250024389; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Piggly Wiggly 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 41290013172; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Piggly Wiggly 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 41290013134; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Publix 12-count brown & serve rolls; UPC code: 41415311909; best by July 18 2019; lot number 111.

Publix 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 41415306905; best by July 18 and 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Publix 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 41415307902; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

SE Grocers 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 38259101827; best by July 18 and 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

SE Grocers 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 38259101834; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Sedano’s 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250000314; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Sunbeam 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 77633063283; best by July 19, 2019; lot number 180.

Sunbeam 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 77633063740; best by July 19, 2019; lot number 180.

WM 8-count hamburger buns (pan para sandwich); UPC code: 78742048680; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Wonder 12-count dinner rolls; UPC code: 72250074216; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.

Wonder 24-count dinner rolls; UPC code: 72250011693; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.

Wonder 8-count hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250021098; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Wonder 8-count honey hamburger buns; UPC code: 72250021128; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 111.

Wonder 8-count hot dog buns; UPC code: 72250021081; best by July 19, 2019; lot numbers 111, 180.

Wonder pull-apart BBQ bread; UPC code: 72250020923; best by July 18, 2019; lot number 180.