Say A Little Prayer: Dionne Warwick Settles $80K Debt With IRS (Exclusive)

Veteran Soul Singer Moving On From Money Woes

She has struggled with her finances after filing for bankruptcy six years ago but Dionne Warwick’s money problems may truly be well behind her.

That’s because Warwick has shelled out almost $80,000 to settle a massive tax debt with Uncle Sam, BOSSIP has learned.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer recently paid a total of $79,293 to settle three separate federal liens, according to the liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

On May 23rd, Warwick paid $64,896 to settle a lien for income she made in 2018. And the month before, she settled $14,397 for taxes on the money she made in 2015, her paperwork shows.

Although she has enjoyed a career in music that has spanned more than 50 years, the singer and cousin of Whitney Houston was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2013, admitting that she owed nearly $7 million in back taxes and said bad business advice made a mess of her finances. That bankruptcy is ongoing, and she is set to head back to court next month.