Before & After: Odell Beckham Jr. Rinses Out The Peroxide, Rocks Black Beard & Waves For 2019 ESPYs

Odell Beckham Debuts New Look

Living breathing “Dance, Dance Revolution” Odell Beckham has a new look. The quarterback was in attendance at the 2019 ESPYs at the Microsoft Theater where he presented Saquon Barkley with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Before that, however, he walked the red carpet in a Prada (kangaroo inspired?) khaki suit…

and posed with a (pre-ESPYs controversy) Usher.

Mostly it was his new look that stood out. Odell’s traded in his peroxide parched locks in favor for his naturally dark-colored ‘do.

Mind you this was Odell at a previous ESPYs.

Are YOU feeling Odell Beckham’s back to black new look?