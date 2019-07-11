Before & After: Odell Beckham Jr. Rinses Out The Peroxide, Rocks Black Beard & Waves For 2019 ESPYs

Odell Beckham Debuts New Look

Living breathing “Dance, Dance Revolution” Odell Beckham has a new look. The quarterback was in attendance at the 2019 ESPYs at the Microsoft Theater where he presented Saquon Barkley with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Before that, however, he walked the red carpet in a Prada (kangaroo inspired?) khaki suit…

and posed with a (pre-ESPYs controversy) Usher. 

Mostly it was his new look that stood out. Odell’s traded in his peroxide parched locks in favor for his naturally dark-colored ‘do.

 

Mind you this was Odell at a previous ESPYs.

 

 

Are YOU feeling Odell Beckham’s back to black new look?

Odell was clearly in a silly mood last night.

In addition to his hair, photogs caught close-ups of Odell’s tattoos last night that includes Tupac and Muhammad Ali.

ICYMI, check out the complete list of the 2019 ESPYS winners:

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley

Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson

Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi’s perfect 10

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimović

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr

Best Esports Moment: oLarry returns to NBA2k

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

Best Team: US Women’s National Soccer Team

Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, and Dwyane Wade

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis

Best Coach: Jim Calhoun

 

