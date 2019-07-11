That’s A Wrap: Sixth Season Of ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Will Be Its Final

How To Get Away With Murder Will End With Its Sixth Season

The messy life of law professor Annalise Keating will finally wrap up with the last season of How To Get Away With Murder airing this year.

HTGAWM made it’s debut in 2014 with Viola Davis playing an antihero who gets mixed up in murder, secrets and complicated relationships with her law students. The role acted as a boost to Davis’ career, making her the first woman of color to win the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2015.

In a statement to Shadow & Act, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained:

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating. I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

The creator of the series, Pete Nowalk, said:

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do – as it did here. For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

ABC said the final season will “follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school – while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.”

Scandalous.

Get ready for the sixth season premiere on September 26!