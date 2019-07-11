Omari Hardwick, Karen Civil, Toya Wright, & More Celebrate Larry Morrow At Hennessy Privilège Toast

Many celebrities and tastemakers attended the Hennessy Privilège, #PrivilegeToast to honor Lifestyle Influencer and Restauranteur, Larry Morrow during festivities of theat the Emeril’s Delmonico. New Orleans native, Larry Morrow is a serial entrepreneur, event curator, author, investor and most recently restauranteur. The prestigious#PrivilegeToast is held to celebrate individuals who embody innovative leadership and selfless contributions to the community; ideals held close in the House of Hennessy Cognac for almost 250 years.