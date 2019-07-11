Perdue Princess Miley Cyrus Says Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Is ‘Confusing’ Since She’s Sexually Attracted To Women
Miley Cyrus Reveals That She’s Sexually Attracted To Women Even Though She’s Married
These days when you see Miley Cyrus‘ name in a headline, it usually means she’s done or said something that’s “SMH” worthy — or overshared info that it’s not our business to know. In a new interview with Elle Magazine, the singer/actress opened up about leaving Hannah Montana, being a young adult in Hollywood, and her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.
Fans were (not-so) shocked when 26-year old Miley revealed that her marriage to Liam is “confusing and modern”.
“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”
And by get it, she’s talking about the fact that she’s in a heteronormative marriage, but still sexually attracted to women.
“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”
Love is Love, so do whatever floats your boat, Ms. Miley. Wonder what Papa Billy Ray Cyrus thinks about this.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.