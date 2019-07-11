Ma’am…WYD? Mom Arrested For Allegedly Driving With Daughters In An Inflatable Pool On The Roof Of Her Car

Mom Arrested For Driving With Kids On The Roof Of Her Car

A mother in Illinois was caught driving with her kids on the roof of her SUV, according to police.

Officers in Dixon, Illinois were stunned after being tipped off on Tuesday afternoon about the vehicle, which had a large inflatable pool attached to its roof. When the officers from Dixon Police Department were dispatched, they allegedly found the white Audi with two young girls sitting in the blow-up pool while it was atop the vehicle.

After pulling the vehicle over, they were told by the 49-year-old driver, Jennifer Yeager, that her two daughters were in the pool to keep it from blowing away. Seems legit.

The mother was then arrested and ended up being charged with two counts of endangering the life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also charged with failing to secure passengers aged 8 and under the age of 16.