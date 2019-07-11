UPDATED* So So Unimpressed: Jermaine Dupri Thinks Y’all’s Fave Female Rappers Are All Rubber-Stamp Skrippers With Studio Access — *Cardi B Responds*

Cardi B Responded! Jermaine Dupri Says Female Rappers Today Are All Rapping About The Same Things

Music industry veteran Jermaine Dupri is NOT impressed by the women dominating the rap game today. Responsible for helping the first female rapper go platinum, Da Brat, Jermaine thinks there’s just enough variety as far as image and content. When by asked PEOPLE TV which rap Queen he’s feeling, this is what he said.

“I can’t really say. They all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who is the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting ‘who is the best rapper.’ I’m getting, like, you got a story about you dancing in the club, YOU got a story about you dancing in the club, YOU got a story…ok. Who’s gonna be the rapper?”

Hit play to hear it.

*UPDATE* Cardi B has responded to Jermaine’s direct criticism of her and other women emcees.