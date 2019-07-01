BOSSIP Celebrates Black Music Month With Atlanta Trivia Night At The Gathering Spot

BOSSIP Closes Out Black Music Month With Trivia Night

BOSSIP closed out Black Music Month with a bang, hosting a special trivia night at The Gathering Spot June 26th dedicated to Atlanta artists. Hosted by iOne Digital’s Senior Director of Content Janeé Bolden and Bossip’s Associate Editor Alex Ford (aka Alejandro Niglesias) and deejayed by DJ Wally Sparks, BOSSIP kept The Gathering Spot Crowd engaged in fierce competition until 10 pm. Some ten teams competed in the multiple round game, partaking in categories including Old School Atlanta, Atlanta R&B, New School Atlanta, Name That Tune and a Trap Rappers round.

In between rounds things got exciting thanks to a dance challenge where attendees showed off their skills by doing the Bankhead Bounce, Ragtop and Walk it Out dances to win a special prize. The four member team “Billboard” won the entire competition by three points, taking home gift cards from Uber and Amazon.