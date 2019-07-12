Drake Demands New Hollywood Hotspot Pay Homage After Opening Event Attended By Floyd Mayweather

Drake Balks At Ballet Hollywood Opening

New nightlife destination Ballet Hollywood has been poppin’ this week thanks to a post ESPY party attended by Floyd Mayweather and other famous names, but rapper Drake seemed to raise some objections, likely because he previously opened a club with the same name in Houston.

Drake commented on a post about the party’s launch saying:

The Ballet started and will be forever rooted in Houston Texas started by OVO and the mob @chubbsview @713djeric @bookedbymolo feel free to pay homage though…

Owners of Ballet Sean and Sam (who also founded popular nightlife locations AOD, Penthouse and Murano) were surprised by the rapper’s comment and wondered why they would be expected to pay homage to anyone for a name that has nothing to do with their concept. “We’ve already set up the hottest clubs in Hollywood,” say the partners, “but we’d love to host Drake at our Ballet.” No cap!

Check out more key moments with Floyd Mayweather, Davin Haney and Celtic Paul Pierce inside the new new this week.

