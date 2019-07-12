So So Tone Deaf: Jermain Dupri’s Comments On “Stripper” Rappers Is Getting Him DRAGGED To Hell…And Cardi B RESPONDS!

Jermaine Dupri is one of the most successful and brilliant rap businessmen of all time, not to mention his track record of great production and ability to churn out hits. That didn’t stop him from having some really jacked up thoughts about female rappers. “For me, it’s like strippers rapping,” he said on People TV.

This, uh, did not go over well. Cardi B had an eloquent response:

#CardiB responds to #JermaineDupri’s comments calling out “stripping rappers”, saying female rappers sound the same…..🗣ARE THESE FACTS OR NAH⁉️📠 👀 pic.twitter.com/MTfIcsNKiZ — Power 106 (@Power106LA) July 11, 2019

The rest of the internet did not. Jermaine should probably mention that a lot (no, all) male rappers also pretty much talk about sex all the time, too. And, guess what, there’s nothing wrong with it! There’s nothing wrong with anyone talking about sex because sex is part of life. It’s just that only the women who do it get chastised for it. Anyway, Twitter came for that a$$ with all the smoke. Take a look…