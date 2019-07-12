Everybody’s Calling Jermaine Dupri The U-Word & It’s So So Petty

Jermaine Dupri Vs. Everybody

Legendary mogul/child rapper whisperer Jermaine Dupri is currently getting DRAGGED to Hell and back over his spicy comments about female rappers in an eye-rollingly predictable reach for attention that sparked a poppin’ petty party where everyone gathered around to call him the U-word.

Now, to be fair, roasting someone’s personal appearance over an opinion is completely unfair but Twitter gon’ Twitter.

SOMEBODY PLEASE COME GET DOJA CAT 💀 pic.twitter.com/3sc1Ept95B — E-Money 🤑 (@imanimlewis) July 12, 2019

Peep the hilariously petty Jermaine Dupri roast fest on the flip.