Cue The Music: Georgia Landlords Deny Evicting “Ni**er Loving” White Tenants For Having Black Guests, “Best Friends I Got Is Colored!”

Racist Georgia Landlords Evict Tenants For Having Black Guests

This particular defense against has racism has to die. Please, for the love of Plessy v Ferguson, let it die.

According to WSB-TV, an *allegedly* bigoted landlord couple in Bartow County, GA is accused to evicting his tenants because they had Black visitors.

Victoria Sutton filed a federal lawsuit against Allen and Patricia McCoy.

Sutton said Allen McCoy called her a “n-word lover” shortly after a black co-worker’s family left her Adairsville rental home last fall.

Oh, but there’s more.

Sutton said she had invited them over for a playdate and hugged the co-worker goodbye. The complaint said, later in the day, Mr. McCoy told her she should be ashamed of herself and he would call Child Protective Services for having a “n-word on their property.” Later in the evening, Sutton said she called Patricia McCoy at Allen McCoy’s direction after he threatened to evict her, saying she should have thought about the consequences before she “brought that n-word around.” Sutton said she recorded that conversation and Patricia McCoy allegedly said, “I don’t put up with n-words in my (house) and I don’t want them in my property.”

When Channel 2 pulled up on ol’ Allen and Patty to do a bit of investigative journalism, here’s what happened:

Carr: Is there any truth to that?

Allen McCoy: Nope (shaking head)

Carr: No?

McCoy: Some of the best friends I got is colored.

Carr: Your best friends are colored?

McCoy: Yes, sir.

Let it die, baby Jesus. Thank you.