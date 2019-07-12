This Is Our Song (For Real): R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography Charges

Turn this up!

R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography, Obstruction Of Justice Charges

The petulant Pied Piper is back in jail.

Late Thursday news broke that R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. The Chicago Tribune reports that he’s not only facing sex trafficking charges, but a 13-count indictment also notes that he’s facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges as well.

Kellz was apparently caught off guard by his arrest, The Tribune reports that authorities arrested him while he was walking his dog around 7 p.m.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, tweeted a statement Friday morning defending his client.

“Most, if not all of the alleged conduct is decades old,” wrote Greenberg who added that the singer has prepared a team of “outstanding federal litigators” for his day in court. “He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming and to his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain.”

Please see the attached regarding R @rkelly pic.twitter.com/e9p5cJLnES — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) July 12, 2019

TMZ broke the news that the family of Joycelyn Savage (R), one of Kelly‘s live-in girlfriends, has been cooperating with police to take down Kelly. They reportedly provided detectives in New York with “physical evidence” and information on witnesses to Kelly‘s alleged crimes as well as those who were closely associated with the singer.

As previously reported Kelly was previously charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.

Things are rightfully looking grim for R. Kelly.