Straight Up! Travis Scott And Ed Sheeran Join Forces To Drop A Visual For “Antisocial” [Video]

Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott Drop A Music Video For “Antisocial”

A lot of fans on both sides of the spectrum were pretty surprised to see Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott collaborating–and now, they’ve taken their relationship one step further by releasing a music video for their song together.

The pair shared the video for their new song “Antisocial” on Friday, directed by Dave Meyers. The video finds them both entering classic film sets in character before they act out the final scene in a diner. “Antisocial” is on Ed Sheeran’s new album No.6 Collaborations Project, which also features some appearances from Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Cardi B.