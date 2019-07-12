Shook Ones: Seattle Hit With Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Overnight, No Reports Of Major Damage

Seattle Hit With Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake

After the earthquakes in southern California last week people began to speculate that we might see more shaking more regularly.

It appears they were right.

According to the SeattleTimes, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Seattle and the Puget Sound region around 3 AM this morning. The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake was relatively shallow, approximately 14 miles below the surface.

There are no reports of damage, death, or injury, but the police and Washington State Department of Transportation will be inspecting buildings and bridges throughout the day.

In Arlington, Tristan Halsen, 20, an Everett Community College student, was sitting on his couch working on homework when he heard a “really loud rumbling like a stampede,” he said in a Twitter message. A wall-mounted TV began shaking. At first, he thought it was a thunderstorm. Then, his house began shaking “for what seemed like forever,” he said. “I think this was my first ‘big’ earthquake that I can remember and it was interesting to experience one this big,” he wrote.

