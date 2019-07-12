Ya NASTY: Texas Woman Arrested After Living In The Same House As Her Mom’s Dead Body For 3 Years

Woman Accused Of Living With Her Dead Mother’s Corpse For Three Years

Police in Texas arrested a woman this week who is believed to have lived in the same house as her mother’s dead body for approximately three years. That sentence sure has a stench to it, huh?

47-year-old Delissa Navonne Crayton was arrested by police in Seguin after her mother’s remains were found in the home she shared with her daughter, according to reports from Yahoo News.

Police said that it is believed Delissa’s mother, Jacqueline Crayton, suffered a “non-life-threatening fall” in her bedroom back in 2016 at the age of 71. Authorities went on to say that her daughter failed to provide adequate assistance and that’s why investigators think Jacqueline died within a few days of her fall while lying helpless on the floor.

For the subsequent three years, from 2016 up until the present day, the mother’s corpse was in one room while Delissa and her daughter shared the other in their two bedroom home.

In a statement, Seguin Police Department said Crayton was arrested on July 10 for Injury to a Child under the age of 15 through recklessly, by omission, causing to a child, serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury.