A Second Mom Is Suing THIS Fertility Clinic After Accidental Embryo Swap Leads To Unsuspecting Woman Having Random Babies

Another Mom Suing Fertility Clinic After Accidental Embryo Swap

Earlier this week, we told you about an Asian mother who gave birth to two non-Asian babies who were not biologically hers, NOR biologically related to one another, after an unbelievable clinic “mishap.” After delivering the baby boys, the woman was forced to give them up, so they could live with their biological parents. In an update, it’s been revealed one of the couples involved is suing.

From ABC:

A couple in California is suing a fertility center in Los Angeles after they say they were forced to go to court to get custody of their baby from a woman across the country who had given birth to him unwittingly as a result of the facility’s error. Anni and Ashot Manukyan of Glendale claim that they were one of three couples to have their embryos allegedly swapped at CHA Fertility Center, according to their lawyer Adam Wolf. “Due to the extreme misconduct of CHA Fertility Center, the number of things that went wrong here is just plain staggering,” Wolf said on Wednesday announcing the lawsuit. “This case is one of the most egregious I have ever seen. It is clearly one of the worst fertility-center tragedies in U.S. history.”

In case you missed it, the California couple came forward this past Wednesday, revealing themselves to be the parents of one of the baby boys. “We live with the uncertainty that another embryo of ours may be born to someone else,” a heartbroken Anni Manukyan said. ABC continues:

“Plaintiffs’ pain and fear has not abated with their reunion with their son. They cry every day. They continue to see mental-health professionals. They no longer trust anyone, and their guard is always up. Their ordeal has not ended; it is just beginning. This is something that they will live with for the rest of their lives,” the lawsuit said. The couple said Wednesday that their baby boy was thriving and bonding with the family but Ashot Manukyan said that his family had suffered mentally. “CHA put my family through living hell. We were like zombies. We could not sleep, eat or focus. We were helpless. It was awful. This situation should never happen. … The hurting needs to stop and responsibility must be taken,” he said.

Holy sh*t… how is this even possible?