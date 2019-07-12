Jacob Latimore On Headline Heat

Whenever the conversation of unproblematic child stars come up, you can’t forget about Jacob Latimore. The 22-year old is still pretty young, but he’s been in our lives for years now, and is finally stepping into his big boy phase in life as he portrays Emmett on The Chi.

Jacob recently stopped by to address some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and he wasn’t afraid to answer the tougher questions — like whether or not he’s been booed up with singer/actress Serayah. Watch the full video above to see what else the young actor had to say. And if you haven’t, check out his latest album “Connection 2” out now.