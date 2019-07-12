Pure #LHHATL Comedy: Here’s The Karlie Redd Moment That Rihanna Used To Troll Her Navy [Video]

Karlie Redd Reveals Polygraph Results On #LHHATL

Remember when we told you that Rihanna pulled an epic TROLL on her Navy by using a “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” clip of Karlie Redd?

Well if you’re curious to see the full scene, here ya go!

In it, Karlie’s attending Rasheeda’s Mother/Daughter event with her LOOKALIKE offspring Jasmine who previously told her that she’s dropped out of school because she’s being taunted.

Why’s Jasmine being taunted?

Well, because this season’s villain Pooh has been spreading salacious sex rumors about Karlie having a threesome with her and her husband that ended with some Karlie Redd defecation on her sheets. (Seriously, she said this)

Now emboldened at the mother/daughter event, Karlie decides to settle things once and for all and pulls out Polygraph results to PROVE that she’s never had sex with her nemesis Pooh.

“It was all a lie!” says Karlie as her daughter jumps up to attack Pooh.

Whew chile, the messiness!

Thanks for shedding light on this clip, Rih.