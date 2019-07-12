New Chitlin Gravy Tunes: Big K.R.I.T Ready To Shake Underground Status With ‘K.R.I.T. IZ HERE’ Album? — Stream It Here!

New Music: Big K.R.I.T. Releases “K.R.I.T. IZ HERE” Album

Big K.R.I.T. released K.R.I.T. IZ HERE this week. The new album features a Lil Wayne and Saweetie featured track called “Addiction,” and it also has guest appearances from J. Cole, Yella Beezy with skits from Karlous Miller & Chico Bean. About the album making process, Krit says he was ready to break the mold of his “underground” image.

Going with the title K.R.I.T. IZ HERE (Multi Alumni/BMG), for me is going full circle. The 10-year anniversary of K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE is coming up. I know where I am now as an artist, and am confident in the music that I’m making. I know I belong in the arena with my peers. I’ve been hitting a lot of home runs, but a lot of people may not have noticed. Many have considered me an underground artist and that I was just in this pocket, but my music and my message is bigger than that. What I want to do creatively is bigger than just putting me in a box.

Listen to the album below.