Essence Atkins On Headline Heat

Essence Atkins is one of the unspoken OG’s of the industry and it’s about time folks put more respeck on her name. It’s not often that we see the actress do interviews or open up about her personal life, so we were super hyped when she stopped by the BOSSIP office and dished on everything from her 2016 divorce, to the obvious chemistry between her and former co-star Marlon Wayans.

Essence also dished her latest project, a show entitled “Ambitions” with Robin Givens, created by Will Packer. Check out the video above to see what else Ms. Essence Atkins had to say, and catch “Ambitions” Tuesday nights on OWN.