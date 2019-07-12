The Breakfast Club: Kamala Harris Returns For 3rd Time, Airs Out Joe Biden, Talks Gender Pay Gap, And Climate Change [Video]

Kamala Harris On The Breakfast Club

Senator and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made her third trip to the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to continue to spread her message and address the issues that plague both America and the upcoming 2020 election.

Harris did not bite her tongue when it came to her repudiation of some of Joe Biden’s recent statements and dug in on topics like climate change, Russian hacking, and the gender pay gap between men and women.

Press play below to see what Senator Harris had to say.

Thoughts?