Faulty Finesse: Dunkin’ Donuts Manager Allegedly Hired A Fake Employee & Pocketed All Their Checks

Dunkin’ Donuts Worker Made Up A Fake Employee To Collect Their Paychecks

A Dunkin’ Donuts manager in Florida was arrested for allegedly hiring an employee that didn’t exist and then pocketing all of the checks that fake worker received, according to reports from WFLA.

29-year-old Markia Nelson, who works at the franchise’s Largo location, hired the fake employee on May 15.

From May 16 up until this past Saturday in July, Nelson was keeping up the image that the employee was showing up for work every day — clocking in and out for them and logging a total of 235 hours, according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet.

The “employee” earned $8.65 an hour and brought in total of $1,610.84 over the past couple of months. Nelson direct deposited all of the funds into her account, admitting that she used the extra money for her “life expenses.”

The company that owns the franchise location was tipped off to the scam and ended up launchinf its own investigation, according to reports from FOX 13. Once word of the scam reached the Pinellas Park Police Department, it was pretty much an open-and-shut case.

Nelson ended up being arrested on Monday.