Are You Here For It?! Don Cheadle Is Joining The Cast Of ‘Space Jam 2’
Don Cheadle has one of the most diverse acting catalogues there is, and as time goes on, his list of projects just continues to grow. Most recently, it’s being reported that the actor is going to join the cast of Space Jam 2.
According to reports from Deadline, Don Cheadle is going to be apart of LeBron James’ sequel to the famous NBA and Looney Tunes crossover. As of now, though, what his actual role will be in the long-anticipated reboot is not known.
As for who won’t be in the movie, we learned recently that the one-and-only Stephen A Smith is on the list–and of course, since we’re talking about Stephen A Smith here, he made his stance on not being apart of the film very well known by tweeting out his thoughts.
Before news of his involvement in the Space Jam sequel, Don Cheadle made headlines earlier this year when he went on Saturday Night Live with a Soviet hockey jersey that had Donald Trump’s name on the back.
Protect Don Cheadle at all costs.
