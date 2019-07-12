Are You Here For It?! Don Cheadle Is Joining The Cast Of ‘Space Jam 2’

Don Cheadle Is Officially Apart Of Space Jam 2

Don Cheadle has one of the most diverse acting catalogues there is, and as time goes on, his list of projects just continues to grow. Most recently, it’s being reported that the actor is going to join the cast of Space Jam 2.

According to reports from Deadline, Don Cheadle is going to be apart of LeBron James’ sequel to the famous NBA and Looney Tunes crossover. As of now, though, what his actual role will be in the long-anticipated reboot is not known.

As for who won’t be in the movie, we learned recently that the one-and-only Stephen A Smith is on the list–and of course, since we’re talking about Stephen A Smith here, he made his stance on not being apart of the film very well known by tweeting out his thoughts.

No folks. I was not alluding to Space Jam 2 this morning on @FirstTake. There’s no way anyone in charge would allow @KingJames and I to be on the set together. Too much tension. That would be as bad as us on-camera together talking Ball. Wouldn’t want to make anyone nervous😉 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 26, 2019

Before news of his involvement in the Space Jam sequel, Don Cheadle made headlines earlier this year when he went on Saturday Night Live with a Soviet hockey jersey that had Donald Trump’s name on the back.

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019

Protect Don Cheadle at all costs.