A Car Thief Was Beaten To Death By A Philly Man After Stealing His Car With His 3 Kids Still Inside

Philly Men Beat Carjacker To Death After He Stole Car With His Kids Inside

According to the NY Daily News, a Philadelphia father led a mob of bystanders in fatally beating a carjacker who stole his girlfriend’s car while their three children were still inside the car.

The car was reportedly parked outside a North Philadelphia pizza shop with the engine still running when the perp got in and drove off.

The 54-year-old suspect was able to drive about half a block before he got caught up in traffic, which allowed the man and the mother of the kids a chance to catch up with him and force him out of the vehicle.

The car thief then fled on foot, but the father again caught up with him along with men that joined in on the fight. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The three children, a 7-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, were not injured in the incident. They are currently staying with other family members.