Tommie Lee Says Middle School Head Mashing Assault On Daughter Is A “Lie”, Reveals She’s 4-Months Sober In New Interview

Tommie Lee Sets Record Straight About Child Assault Arrest

Tommie Lee has spoken out in an interview for the first time about her explosive child abuse arrest last fall and she denies all of the treacherous details.

Reports said that Tommie dragged her own daughter by her hair down the halls of her middle school. Later she was arrested for violating a restraining order for contacting her daughter. That, with compounding arrests, lead Tommie to a short jail stint and a lengthy probation sentence, including rehab.

“I’ve gone to rehab. I’ve been 4 months sober now.”

Fresh out of rehab, the ex-reality star has set the record straight in an interview with Hello Beautiful.

“Everything in that report was untrue,” says Tommie. “Physical abuse is the last form of punishment for children in my household. I can count the times I had to be physical with my children on my hand because I could take their phone or put them on punishment. We have a good relationship.”

Tommie revealed that her daughter, 11, had gotten in trouble for taking an edible at school and was reported to police.

“I had a talk with my daughter that weekend, like ‘You have to do good. We got the lawyer but you can’t mess up at all. He’s going to make this go away but you can’t do anything bad, which I thought was understood.”

Tommie, who says she can count on one hand how many times she’s hit her kids, then got a phone call that her daughter was “lolligaging at school”, that’s what lead to the visit.

“I took her hoodie and I jacked her up against the locker.” She added, “I’m the last person who’s going to hurt my kids. This situation really hurt me” she says fighting back tears. “It hurt my family.””

Interesting to hear Tommie’s side in the incident. How do YOU feel about it being all blown up like she says?