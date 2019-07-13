Blew A Bag: How K Camp Went From College Dropout To CEO Of His Own Label [Video]

K Camp Explains His Journey From College Dropout To CEO

K Camp is the latest celeb to stop by BET for their Blew-A-Bag series, where we get to hear stories about entertainers bringing home huge checks and spending it all on something they probably shouldn’t.

On this episode, the Atlanta-born rapper describes his come up from working at Red Lobster and dropping out of college to making bread and investing in his craft. Now, he’s the CEO of his own record label, Rare Sound.

Peep the video down below to hear his story: