Levels To This Isht: 2 Chainz Checks Out The World’s Most Expensivest Vape Pens [Video]

2 Chainz Explores The World Of Vape Pens With Most Expensivest’

When 2 Chainz gets into something, he doesn’t just ask anyone on the street for recommendations–he’s gotta find the Most Expesivest *insert product here* there is so he can experience his new hobby to the highest degree.

And that’s where vape pens come in.

Just because it’s a vape pen doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish–and if anyone is going to find the right way to do it, it’s this guy. On the latest episode of Most Expensivest, 2 Chainz goes on a journey to meet Mike Ray, the CEO of Bloom Farms, to sample sleekest vape pens on the market. Check out the rapper’s always-comical thoughts on the product below: